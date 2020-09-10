World must scale up clinical trials to address Covid-19, says WHO

Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the world needed to 'rapidly scale up' vaccine activity . — Reuters pic

ZURICH, Sept 10 — The head of the World Health Organisation urged countries today to contribute resources that can expedite products which may help stem the coronavirus pandemic.

The WHO’s ACT-Accelerator programme already supports research into potential vaccines, drugs and diagnostics, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told an online event.

“But we need to rapidly scale up our clinical trials, manufacturing, licensing and regulation capacity so that these products can get to people and start saving lives,” he said. — Reuters