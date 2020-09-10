Myanmar expands curbs after another record rise in virus cases

A mother and her son hold a flag of National League for Democracy (NLD) party, amid Covid-19 concerns during an election campaign rally in Yangon, Myanmar September 8, 2020. — Reuters pic

YANGON, Sept 10 — Myanmar increased lockdown measures in its biggest city today after reporting another record daily rise in coronavirus cases, with 120 new infections taking its overall cases past the 2,000 mark.

Health authorities expanded a stay-at-home order to nearly half of the townships in greater Yangon, a city of at least five million people, where most of the new infections were found.

The country has now reported a total of 2009 Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths, with infections quadrupling since a month ago, when the virus resurfaced in the western state of Rakhine after weeks without a domestic case.

That prompted authorities to close schools nationwide and re-impose some restrictions that had earlier been eased.

Curbs on entry into Yangon and the capital Naypyitaw are also in place.

Authorities said offices, factories and government institutions would remain open in Yangon and workers would be exempt from the order to stay home. — Reuters