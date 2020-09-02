Biden to travel to flashpoint city of Kenosha tomorrow

US Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about safety in America during a campaign event in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, August 31, 2020. — Reuters pic

WILMINGTON, Sept 2 — Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin tomorrow, his campaign said, after a controversial visit by Donald Trump to the city at the heart of fresh protests against racism and police brutality.

“Vice President Biden will hold a community meeting in Kenosha to bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face,” a statement from his team said today in announcing the trip to the city where a black father, Jacob Blake, was shot seven times in the back by a white police officer on August 23. — AFP