US President Donald Trump has long argued against revealing his financial records. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 — The US House Intelligence Committee today renewed its subpoena to Deutsche Bank AG for President Donald Trump’s financial records to fall in line with a related ruling by the US Supreme Court.

“The Committee’s subpoena, as amended, clearly satisfies the Court’s new legal test for evaluating Congress’s need for the President’s personal information,” panel chairman US Representative Adam Schiff said in a statement. — Reuters