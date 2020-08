Prime Minister Denys Shmygal also said the government would need to take a decision tomorrow on whether to ban major public events in September. — Reuters pic

KYIV, Aug 26 — Ukraine today imposed a temporary ban on most foreigners from entering the country until Sept. 28 and extended lockdown measures until the end of October to contain a recent spike in coronavirus cases.

Speaking at a televised cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal also said the government would need to take a decision tomorrow on whether to ban major public events in September. — Reuters