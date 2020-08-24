France to reciprocate Britain’s quarantine rule in coming days, says minister

Britain said on Friday travellers from the United Kingdom to France are required to self-certify that they are not suffering coronavirus symptoms. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Aug 24 — French authorities will in coming days reciprocate Britain’s decision to impose a 14-day quarantine on all arrivals from France, the junior minister for European affairs said today.

Britain said on Friday travellers from the United Kingdom to France are required to self-certify that they are not suffering coronavirus symptoms or have been in contact with a confirmed case within 14 days preceding travel.

Since Aug. 15 British authorities have also required travellers returning from France to self-isolate upon their return due to high COVID-19 infection rates in France.

“We will have a measure called reciprocity so that our British friends do not close the border in one single way,” French Junior European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune told French TV France 2.

“For travellers returning from the United Kingdom, there will probably be restrictive measures decided in the next few days by the Prime Minister and by the Defence Council.”

Britain’s imposition of quarantine conditions have hit Briton’s favourite holiday destinations in mid-summer and have been called unnecessary by authorities in some of those countries. — Reuters