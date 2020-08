People wearing face masks as a precaution against the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak attend obligatory Friday prayers at a mosque in Surabaya, East Java, March 20, 2020. — AFP pic

JAKARTA, Aug 21 — Indonesia reported 2,197 new coronavirus infections today, taking the total number of cases to 149,408, data from the country’s health ministry showed.

The data recorded an additional 82 deaths, taking the total to 6,500, the highest Covid-19 death toll in Southeast Asia. — Reuters