Report: Germany treating Berlin car crashes as Islamist attack

Police officers investigate the scene of a series of allegedly deliberate car crashes on highway A100 in Berlin, Germany, August 19, 2020. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Aug 19 — German authorities are investigating a series of apparently deliberate car crashes on a Berlin motorway yesterday evening as an Islamist attack, media reported today.

“According to the current knowledge, it was an Islamist-motivated attack,” a spokesman for the prosecutors office was quoted as saying by Focus magazine. He added that there were also indications that the 30-year-old suspect with an Iraqi citizenship had psychological problems.

The Berlin-based Tagesspiegel newspaper cited a spokesman for the prosecutors as saying the sequence of events and the current results of the investigation suggested it could have been an attack.

Shouts of the suspect at the scene suggested that his actions could have been Islamist-motivated, it added.

A spokesman for the Berlin public prosecutors was not available for comment.

Police arrested the suspect at the scene after a device in his car which the man said was dangerous turned out to be a tool box.

The apparently deliberate car crashes left six people wounded, three of them seriously, the fire department said. — Reuters