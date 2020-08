US President Donald Trump said 'I will be signing a full and complete pardon of Susan B. Anthony.' — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 —US President Donald Trump said today that he will posthumously pardon American social reformer and women’s rights activist Susan B. Anthony.

Speaking at a White House event honoring suffragists and the 19th Amendment, Trump said that “I will be signing a full and complete pardon of Susan B. Anthony. She was never pardoned.” — Reuters