Philippines reports 4,836 new coronavirus cases, seven deaths

Philippines' total confirmed cases had increased to 169,213, while deaths had reached 2,687. — Reuters pic

MANILA, Aug 18 — The Philippines’ health ministry today confirmed 4,836 novel coronavirus infections, the seventh straight day of reporting more than 3,000 cases, and seven additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had increased to 169,213, while deaths had reached 2,687.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte yesterday eased the strict coronavirus lockdown in the capital Manila and nearby provinces to reopen the economy and help struggling businesses, despite the country having the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia. — Reuters