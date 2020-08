File photo of a general view showing the damage at the site of yesterday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 5, 2020.— Reuters pic

BEIRUT, Aug 15 — Senior US official David Hale called today for a “thorough, transparent and credible” investigation into this month's Beirut port blast which killed 172 people and wounded 6,000.

“We can never go back to an era in which anything goes at the port or the borders of Lebanon that had to contribute to this situation,” Hale said. — Reuters

MORE TO COME.