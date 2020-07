A man walks inside the baseball stadium where thousands of stranded Filipinos are crammed while waiting to be transported back to their provinces in Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, Manila, Philippines, July 25, 2020. — Reuters pic

MANILA, July 30 — The Philippine government’s Covid-19 task force confirmed 3,954 new infections today, the country’s largest single-day increase in new coronavirus cases.

The information on the surge in infections, which was a sharp increase from the record 2,539 cases confirmed on July 8, was mentioned in a regular circular issued by the inter-agency task force.

The health ministry was expected to release further details later today. — Reuters