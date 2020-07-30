Ex-governor Patten says China conducting ‘purge’ of HK politics

This file photo taken January 7, 2019 shows Chris Patten, the last governor of Hong Kong, speaking at an event organised by a campaign group supporting a second referendum on the Brexit vote in London. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, July 30 — Britain’s last colonial governor of Hong Kong accused Beijing today of carrying out “an outrageous political purge” of pro-democracy parties after a dozen candidates were disqualified for standing in an upcoming election.

“The National Security law is being used to disenfranchise the majority of Hong Kong’s citizens,” Chris Patten said in a statement.

“It is obviously now illegal to believe in democracy... This is the sort of behaviour that you would expect in a police state,” he added. — AFP