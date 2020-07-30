Ex-governor Patten says China conducting ‘purge’ of HK politics

HONG KONG, July 30 — Britain’s last colonial governor of Hong Kong accused Beijing today of carrying out “an outrageous political purge” of pro-democracy parties after a dozen candidates were disqualified for standing in an upcoming election.
“The National Security law is being used to disenfranchise the majority of Hong Kong’s citizens,” Chris Patten said in a statement.
“It is obviously now illegal to believe in democracy... This is the sort of behaviour that you would expect in a police state,” he added. — AFP