US has ordered China consulate in Houston to close, says US state department spokesperson

China called the US directive an 'unprecedented escalation'.— Reuters pic

COPENHAGEN, July 22 — The United States said today it had ordered the closure of China's consulate in Houston, spokesperson for the State Department Morgan Ortagus said.

"We have directed the closure of PRC Consulate General Houston, in order to protect American intellectual property and American's private information," Ortagus said in an emailed statement.

Earlier today, China said the closure was "an unprecedented escalation" and said it would retaliate if the US did not revoke the decision. — Reuters