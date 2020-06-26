Fourth time lucky? Danish PM forced to postpone wedding again

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen speaks during a news conference in Copenhagen, Denmark May 29, 2020. — Ritzau Scanpix via Reuters

COPENHAGEN, June 26 — Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen thought she had finally found a date for her wedding, but has now had to postpone it for a third time due to an EU summit, she said yesterday.

Many a wedding plan has been upended by the Covid-19 pandemic and it seems not even world leaders are immune.

“I am really looking forward to marrying this fantastic man,” Frederiksen wrote in a Facebook post alongside a photo of herself and her fiance Bo.

“But obviously it can't be that easy, and now there is a council meeting in Brussels called, exactly on that Saturday in July when we had planned to marry,” she wrote.

“But I have to do my work and take care of Denmark's interests. So we have to change plans again.

“Soon we should be able to get married. I'm looking forward to saying yes to Bo (who fortunately is very patient).”

The extraordinary European Council meeting on July 17-18, which will be held in Brussels in the presence of the 27 heads of the member states, was decided last week at a virtual meeting.

It will be the first summit where the leaders will actually be present since the coronavirus lockdown began months ago.

During the meeting leaders are set to discuss a recovery plan in response to the Covid-19 crisis and a new EU budget. — AFP