Priti Patel did not confirm or deny the attacker was Libyan. — Reuters pic

READING, June 22 — The man who went on a stabbing spree in the British town of Reading was acting alone, interior minister Priti Patel said today.

“This is a tragic, tragic event,” Patel said. She did not comment on whether the arrested man was Libyan, although she did not say that it was incorrect.

“What we saw here on Saturday evening in Reading was the actions of one lone individual,” she said. — Reuters