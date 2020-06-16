Global coronavirus cases reach over eight million as outbreak expands in Latin America

Nurse Luciane de Souza Silva treats a patient suffering from Covid-19 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Municipal Hospital Parelheiros SPDM, in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 3, 2020. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, June 16 — Global cases of the novel coronavirus reached over eight million yesterday, as infections surge in Latin America, according to a Reuters tally.

About 25 per cent of those cases, or two million infections, are in the United States, though the fastest-growing outbreak is in Latin America which now accounts for 21 per cent of all cases.

Brazil’s Covid-19 cases and deaths have surged to make it the No.2 hot spot in the world, behind only the United States.

Although Brazil’s official death toll from the pandemic has risen to nearly 44,000, the true impact is likely far greater than the data show, health experts said, citing a lack of widespread testing in Latin America’s largest country.

In the United States, which has over 116,000 deaths, testing is still ramping up months after the start of the outbreak.

After cases declined in much of the United States for weeks, many areas are now reporting record new cases and hospitalisations. Fears of a second wave in hard-hit states — or a failure to get a grip on the first wave in some others — have led health experts to plead with the public to wear masks, avoid large gatherings and maintain social distance. — Reuters