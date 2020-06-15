Indonesian military aircraft crashes into Riau residential area

YouTube image of the Indonesian Military (TNI) Hawk 209 jet fighter.

JAKARTA, June 15 — An Indonesian Military (TNI) Hawk 209 jet fighter crashed in a residential area in Riau this morning.

TNI in a statement today said in the incident at 8.13 am west Indonesian time, the aircraft crashed into Perumahan Mutiara Sialang Indah, Desa Kubang Jaya, Kabupaten Kampar.

According to local media reports, at the time of the incident occupants of the two badly damaged houses were not home.

Pilot Apriyanto Ismail who ejected himself from the aircraft was now being treated at the Dr Soekirman Lanud Hospital, Pekanbaru.

The cause of the crash involving the British-built aircraft has yet to be ascertained. — Bernama