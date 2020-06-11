Covid-19: East Java records highest death rate in Indonesia

Municipality workers bury a coffin in a grave at a cemetery complex provided by the government for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) victims in Jakarta, Indonesia April, 22, 2020. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, June 11 — The number of positive Covid-19 cases in Indonesia has surpassed 35,000 with the death toll at 2,000 people.

East Java province continued to record a drastic increase in the number of new infection cases while total fatalities in the province is 553 people.

According to the Indonesian government spokesman on Covid-19, Achmad Yurianto, there were 979 new positive cases with 41 more deaths from 12 noon yesterday to 12 noon today,

“There are now 35,295 positive cases while 14,052 patients are still under Covid-19 monitoring,” he said in the daily media conference aired via Indonesia’s National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) official YouTube site,

In the past 24 hours, East Java recorded 297 new positive cases with another 23 deaths.

The Province of Jakarta recorded the second highest death toll with 537 cases followed by West Java

(161), Central Java (104) and the remaining cases in other provinces in Indonesia. — Bernama