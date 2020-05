A security guard watches as a shopper exits from a disinfection channel installed at the entrance of a shopping mall as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Manila May 16, 2020. — AFP pic

MANILA, May 26 — The Philippine health ministry today reported 13 deaths and 350 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the largest single-day increase in infections in seven weeks.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have risen to 14,669 and deaths have reached 886. It said a total of 3,412 patients have recovered. — Reuters