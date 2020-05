Migrant workers sit at a designated outdoor area on board the SuperStar Gemini cruise ship which is being used as a temporary accommodation facility for migrant workers who had recovered from Covid-19 in Singapore May 23, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, May 23 — Singapore’s health ministry said today it had confirmed 642 more coronavirus cases, taking its tally of infections to 31,068.

The vast majority of the newly infected people are migrant workers living in dormitories, the ministry said in a statement. Six are permanent residents. — Reuters