Market fire blankets Fiji capital in smoke

This handout photo released to AFP courtesy of Ropate Valemei and taken on May 22, 2020 shows thick smoke rising from a huge fire at one of Suva’s largest markets in the Fijian capital before it was brought under control. — AFP pic

SUVA, May 22 — A huge fire at one of Suva’s largest markets blanketed the Fijian capital in thick smoke before it was brought under control today, firefighters said.

The blaze engulfed the Suva Flea Market, a major tourist attraction near the waterfront, sending plumes of acrid black smoke into the air.

The National Fire Authority said an adjoining shop was also badly damaged but there were no reports of injuries.

“It’s been stopped now and no one was injured but that’s all we can say at the moment,” a spokesman told AFP.

The said the cause of the fire was being investigated. — AFP