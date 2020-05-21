Car crashes into Sydney hijab store, police say no immediate terrorism link

Australian police say a sports car crashed into a shop selling traditional Islamic wear in western Sydney, injuring 11 people as well as the driver May 21, 2020. — Reuters pic

MELBOURNE, May 21 — A sports car crashed into a shop selling traditional Islamic wear in western Sydney today, injuring 11 people as well as the driver, but there was no indication the crash was terrorism related, a spokeswoman for the New South Wales state police said.

The Subaru Sport Utility Vehicle crashed into another vehicle that had stopped at traffic lights in Bankstown around 1515 local time, before continuing into a nearby shop, police said in a statement.

“The male driver and 11 pedestrians have been injured. They are currently being treated at the scene; however, their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening,” NSW police said in a statement.

Officers from Bankstown Police Area Command are at the scene and are conducting inquiries.

A police spokeswoman separately told Reuters there was “no indication (of terrorism) at this stage.” — Reuters