Covid-19: All mosques in Singapore to remain closed during Aidilfitri

File photo of worshippers performing morning Hari Raya prayers at the An-Nur mosque. ― Picture by Nuria Ling/TODAY

SINGAPORE, May 15 — All mosques in Singapore will remain closed on Hari Raya Aidilfitri, as the celebration period is still within the duration of the circuit breaker measures to combat Covid-19.

According to the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis), typically, on Hari Raya morning, Muslims in Singapore will go to the mosque to perform takbir and Aidilfitri prayers, as well as listen to the Hari Raya sermon.

This year, they will celebrate the morning of Hari Raya in their homes with their family members of the same household, it said in a statement here today.

“They can join in the ‘live’ takbir via Malay radio station Warna 94.2 FM, or online through the Facebook pages of our local mosques,” it added.

Muis said after the Aidilfitri prayers at home, Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir will lead a “live” Hari Raya sermon which will be broadcast over radio and various online channels such as SalamSG TV.

“This is the first time it has been conducted in this manner in Singapore,” it said.

Muslims in Singapore will celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri on May 24, within the eight-week circuit breaker period scheduled to end on June 1.

Muis reminded Muslims that they should abide by the national restrictions on gatherings in public and private spaces, and therefore refrain from traditional Hari Raya visits and gatherings across households. — Bernama