Pedestrians wearing protective face masks cross a street outside a shopping mall amid new cases of coronavirus, in Manila March 11, 2020. — Reuters pic

MANILA, May 5 — The Philippines’ health ministry today reported 14 new coronavirus deaths and 199 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said total deaths from the outbreak have reached 637, while confirmed cases have increased to 9,684. But 93 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,408. — Reuters