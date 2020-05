Cafe staff set up furniture in the wake of New Zealand easing strict regulations implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Auckland, New Zealand April 28, 2020. — Reuters pic

WELLINGTON, May 4 — New Zealand has recorded no new cases of the coronavirus for the first time since March 16, the health ministry said at a news conference today.

There were no additional virus-related fatalities, and the death toll remained at 20, Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country is 1,137, he said. — Reuters