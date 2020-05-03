Russia reports more than 10,000 new virus infections

New infections jumped by 10,633 to 134,687 cases ― Reuters pic

MOSCOW, May 3 — Russia today registered more than 10,600 new coronavirus infections, marking a fresh one-day record increase.

New infections jumped by 10,633 to 134,687 cases, Russian authorities said.

Russia is now the European country registering the most new infections.

But the official fatality rate is low in comparison to countries like Italy, Spain and the United States.

Fifty eight people died over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 1,280.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin has said the Russian capital, which has emerged as the epicentre of the contagion, was not yet past the peak of the outbreak.

Moscow recorded 5,948 new cases, bringing the capital’s total to 68,606.

President Vladimir Putin has said the situation remains “very difficult.”

Despite the steady increase in cases, the government has indicated it could gradually lift confinement measures from May 12, but the easing will depend on the region.

Sobyanin said on Saturday that about two percent of Moscow residents—or more than 250,000 people—have the coronavirus.

According to official statistics, Moscow has a population of 12.7 million but the real figure is believed to be higher. — AFP