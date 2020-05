The Philippines recorded four more deaths from Covid-19 — Reuters pic

MANILA, May 3 — The number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines climbed to 9,223 after the Health Ministry reported 295 new infections today.

The ministry also recorded four more deaths related to Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, bringing the tally to 607.

Another 90 people recovered, it added, bringing total recoveries to 1,214. — Reuters