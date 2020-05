A man rides a bicycle by the Albert Cuypmarkt, after Amsterdam-Amstelland security region announced measures aimed at stopping/curbing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, in Amsterdam March 23, 2020. — AFP pic

THE HAGUE, May 3 — The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the Netherlands has increased by 335 to 40,471, Dutch health authorities said today.

The National Institute for Public Health reported 69 new deaths, taking total Covid-19 fatalities to 5,056. The authorities stress that the actual number of infections is likely higher because not all suspected Covid-19 patients are being tested. — Reuters