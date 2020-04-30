Covid-19: Singapore reports 528 new cases, bringing total to 16,169

The vast majority of the new Covid-19 cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. ― TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, April 30 — Singapore has confirmed 528 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

This brings the total number of cases here to 16,169.

The vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. Six cases are Singaporeans and Permanent Residents.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. ― TODAY