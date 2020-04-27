Trump slams cities, states seeking coronavirus relief as ‘poorly run’

US President Trump called Democrat states 'poorly run' — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, April 27 — US President Donald Trump today slammed US cities and states seeking federal aid to offset huge losses amid the coronavirus pandemic, accusing them of being "poorly run" largely by Democrats.

US governors are seeking US$500 billion (RM2.2 trillion) in US funding from Congress as lawmakers weigh another possible relief bill, saying the money is needed to cover the costs of responding to the outbreak as well as revenue lost while residents shelter in place.

"Why should the people and taxpayers of America be bailing out poorly run states (like Illinois, as example) and cities, in all cases Democrat run and managed, when most of the other states are not looking for bailout help? I am open to discussing anything, but just asking?" Trump, a Republican, tweeted. — Reuters