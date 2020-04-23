Singapore PM wishes Muslims a blessed and fulfilling Ramadan

File photo of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in March 12, 2020. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, April 23 — Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong today wished all Muslims in Singapore a blessed and fulfilling fasting month.

“May this Ramadan be a time of quiet reflection and prayer, together with your immediate families,” he wrote in his Facebook page appended with a photo of the majestic Sultan Mosque in Arab Street.

The prime minister acknowledged that fasting month this year will be markedly different.

Lee had on April 21, announced that the country’s strict circuit breaker measures to mitigate the Covid-19 pandemic would be extended by four more weeks until June 1, 2020.

All religious congregations and services are suspended during the circuit breaker which kicked in on April 7.

“There will be no communal Terawih prayers, because mosques are all closed. Many would also be unable to break fast with their close family and friends, as they usually do,” he said.

Lee hoped that Muslims in Singapore would understand why the circuit breaker restrictions have been extended, to stamp out new Covid-19 transmissions and to protect all.

As at noon today, Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 1,037 new cases of Covid-19 infection in the republic, bringing the tally to 11,178. — Bernama