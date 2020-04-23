Australia says all WHO members should support proposed coronavirus inquiry

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison at a news conference in Washington September 20, 2019. — Reuters pic

SYDNEY, April 23 — All member nations of the World Health Organisation (WHO) should support a proposed independent review into the coronavirus pandemic, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said today, further threatening strained ties with China.

Australia has become as one of Beijing's most forceful critics over the handling of the spread of the coronavirus, with Morrison urging several world leaders to support an international inquiry into its origins and spread.

Beijing has fiercely rejected calls for an inquiry, describing the efforts as US-led propaganda against China.

But Morrison said all members of the WHO should be obliged to participate in a review.

“If you're going to be a member of a club like the World Health Organisation, there should be responsibilities and obligations attached to that,” Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

“We'd like the world to be safer when it comes to viruses... I would hope that any other nation, be it China or anyone else, would share that objective.”

The Covid-19 outbreak has since spread to infect some 2.3 million people globally and killed nearly 160,000, according to Reuters calculations.

China is Australia's largest trading partner, but diplomatic ties have frayed in recent years amid allegations Beijing has committed cyber-attacks and has attempted to interfere in Canberra’s domestic affairs.

Australia's calls for an inquiry will win favour with the White House — which has been critical of China and the World Health Organisation's handling of the pandemic, and has withdrawn US funding from the UN agency.

Both France and Britain have said now was the time to fight the virus, not to apportion blame.

Morrison's comments came just hours after a senior Australian government official called on G20 nations to end wildlife wet markets over concerns they pose a threat to human health and agricultural markets. — Reuters