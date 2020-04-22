UK coronavirus death toll rises 759 to 18,100

An NHS support banner is seen on a construction site in London as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London April 22, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, April 22 — A total of 18,100 people with coronavirus have died in hospital in Britain, new health ministry figures showed today, up 759 from the previous day’s toll.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock had earlier said that Britain was “at the peak” of its outbreak of Covid-19, one of the worst in the world.

Yesterday’s toll, which does not include care homes or deaths in the community, was 17,337, which would suggest a daily increase of 763. But officials said the historic data has been revised. — AFP