People wearing protective masks struggle to maintain social distancing as they wait for a bus on the first work day in the country's capital since the lockdown to contain coronavirus, in Quezon City, Metro Manila March 16, 2020. ― Reuters pic

MANILA, April 20 — The Philippines health ministry today reported 19 new coronavirus deaths and 200 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said total infections have risen to 6,459 while deaths have increased to 428. But 41 more patients recovered, bringing total recoveries to 613. — Reuters