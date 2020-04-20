New Zealand extends lockdown by a week, to ease measures April 27

Brian Green, 76, wears a mask as he wheels his supermarket shopping cart to his car outside Pak'nSave supermarket amid the spread of Covid-19 in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 23, 2020. — Reuters pic

WELLINGTON, April 20 — New Zealand will extend the lockdown measures in place to beat the coronavirus by a week, after which it will move to a lower level of restrictions, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today.

“New Zealand will move out of Alert Level 4 lockdown at 11.59pm on Monday April 27, one week from today,” Ardern said in a news conference.

“We will then hold in Alert Level 3 for two weeks, before reviewing how we are tracking again, and making further decisions at Cabinet on the 11th of May,” she said. — Reuters