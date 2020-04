General view outside St Thomas' Hospital in London after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was on Sunday admitted for tests, in London, Britain April 6, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, April 20 — The Covid-19 death toll in English hospitals rose 429 to 14,829, the lowest daily rise in at least two weeks.

“15 of the 429 patients (aged between 49 and 92 years old) had no known underlying health condition,” the health service said.

The United Kingdom’s figures will be released shortly. — Reuters