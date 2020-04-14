China approves two experimental Covid-19 vaccines to enter clinical trials

A woman holds a small bottle labbelled with a 'Vaccine Covid-19' sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, April 14 — China has approved early-stage human tests for two experimental vaccines to combat the new coronavirus that killed over 100,000 people worldwide, state media Xinhua reported today.

The vaccines are being developed by a Beijing-based unit of Nasdaq-listed Sinovac Biotech, and by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, an affiliate of state-owned China National Pharmaceutical Group.

In March, China have the green-light for another clinical trial for a coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by military-backed China's Academy of Military Medical Sciences and HK-listed biotech firm CanSino Bio, shortly after US drug developer Moderna said it had begun human tests for their vaccine with the US National Institutes of Health. — Reuters