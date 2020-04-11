Covid-19: Singapore records seventh death, an 86-year-old citizen who died from complications

The 86-year-old patient who died on Thursday night was linked to the Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home cluster. ― Picture by Yong Jun Yuan/TODAY

SINGAPORE, April11 — A 86-year-old Singaporean has become the seventh person here to die from Covid-19 infection.

The woman, who was Case 987, died from complications due to the infection on Thursday (April 9) night, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release yesterday.

She was admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on April 1 and was confirmed to have the Covid-19 infection on the same day.

She was linked to the Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home cluster.

The MOH said that the NCID has reached out to her family and is extending assistance to them.

So far, the seven patients who had died from Covid-19 infection in Singapore were aged between 64 and 88 years old.

Apart from these deaths, a 32-year-old Indian national, who is a long-term pass holder, had died on Wednesday while waiting for confirmation on his swab test.

He was confirmed to have the infection after his death. However, MOH said on Thursday that the man, who was Case 1604, died from ischaemic heart disease, and not due to complications from Covid-19 infection. ― TODAY