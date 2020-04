Passengers wearing face masks have temperature checked by a healthcare worker amid the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, on an intersection of the road in Bogor, West Java province, Indonesia, April 8, 2020 in this photo taken by Antara F

JAKARTA, April 8 — Indonesia confirmed on Wednesday 218 new coronavirus infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 2,956, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

He reported 19 new coronavirus deaths, taking the total to 240, while 222 people have recovered. — Reuters