Netanyahu: Israel to impose Passover inter-city travel ban

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will ban inter-city travel from today to Friday this week in order to forestall the spread of coronavirus during the Passover holidays. — AFP pic

JERUSALEM, April 7 ― Israel will ban inter-city travel from today to Friday this week in order to forestall the spread of coronavirus during the Passover holidays, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

“There will be a lockdown between Tuesday from 4.00pm (1300 GMT) until Friday at 7.00am ― you must stay in your cities and villages,” he said late yesterday on television.

He also said that tomorrow evening, when the traditional Seder meal for Passover is to be held, only people living under the same roof will be permitted to interact.

“Every family must stay at home and nobody can leave their homes between 6.00pm on Wednesday and 7.00am on Thursday,” the prime minister added.

“The coming days will be decisive for the state of Israel,” he said.

Coronavirus has so far killed 57 people in the Jewish state and infected more than 8,900, according to official figures.

Cases in Israel are concentrated heavily in the ultra-Orthodox community where health restrictions have been slow to take root, with some refusing to accept the limitations.

Netanyahu on Friday gave the green light for soldiers to be deployed in the mostly ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak, which is considered the centre of Israel's novel coronavirus outbreak.

In his address yesterday, the premier pointed to “positive signs of progress” in the fight against coronavirus.

“We can envisage starting to come out of quarantine progressively after Passover, but it will depend on you,” he told citizens.

Israelis are currently restricted from venturing out more than 100 metres (330 feet) from their homes, except to go to the supermarket, pharmacy or hospital. ― AFP