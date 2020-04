A handout picture released on March 28, 2020, shows an image of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on a screen as he remotely chairs the morning novel coronavirus meeting by video link, in Downing Street in London. — 10 Downing Street / AFP pic

LONDON, April 6 — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said today he undergoing routine tests for coronavirus symptoms but was in good spirits and in touch with his team.

“On the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms,” Johnson said on Twitter. “I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe.” — Reuters