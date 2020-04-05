British health minister denies clash with finance chief over lockdown strategy

Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaks during a Covid-19 Digital Press Conference in 10 Downing Street in London, April 3, 2020. — Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Handout via Reuters

LONDON, April 5 — British Health Secretary Matt Hancock today denied there was any disagreement with Finance Minister Rishi Sunak about when lockdown restrictions to fight the coronavirus could be lifted.

British newspaper reports today said Sunak was pushing for a path to be mapped out towards lifting the restrictions to help limit damage to the economy.

“We are working very closely together, and what matters is that we can get out of this as fast as possible,” he told Sky News on Sunday.

“We have to make sure that as many people as possible follow the rules so we can slow the spread.” — Reuters