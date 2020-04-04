Britain’s Johnson invites opposition leaders to work with him over coronavirus emergency

File photo of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson applauding in support of the NHS during Clap for our Carers, outside 11 Downing Street in London April 2, 2020. —Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Handout via Reuters

LONDON, April 4 — Prime Minister Boris Johnson has invited the leaders of Britain’s opposition parties to work with him during this “moment of national emergency”, saying he wants to hear their views during the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson said he would invite all leaders of Britain’s opposition parties to a briefing next week with the country’s chief medical officer and chief scientific adviser.

“As party leaders we have a duty to work together at this moment of national emergency,” he said.

Inviting them to the briefing, he added: “I want to listen to your views and update you on the measures we have taken so far, such as rapidly expanding testing and providing economic support to businesses and individuals across the country.”

Britain’s main opposition Labour Party will elect a new leader on Saturday, with Brexit policy chief Keir Starmer the frontrunner to take over a deeply divided party — Reuters