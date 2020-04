A taped up area to encourage social distancing is pictured at a mall, as the spread of Covid-19 continues in Singapore April 1, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, April 2 — Singapore suffered its fourth coronavirus-related death today, a day after the city-state reported a record number of new cases that took the island-state's total infections to 1,000.

The health ministry said the latest death was a 68-year-old Indonesian who had a history of diabetes and hypertension. Singapore's other deaths have also been elderly persons with underlying conditions. — Reuters