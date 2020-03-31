US coronavirus deaths reach 3,393, exceeding death toll in China, according to Reuters tally

A worker checks part of a delivery of 64 hospital beds from Hillrom to The Mount Sinai Hospital during the outbreak of Covid-19 in Manhattan March 31, 2020. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, March 31 — US coronavirus-related deaths reached 3,393 today, exceeding the total number of deaths reported in China and reaching the third highest in the world behind Italy and Spain, according to a Reuters tally.

Health officials urged Americans to follow stay-at-home orders and other measures to contain the spread of the virus, which originated in China in December. Globally, there are now over 800,000 cases of the highly contagious illness caused by the virus and more than 39,000 deaths reported.

Italy has 11,591 reported deaths followed by Spain at 8,189. — Reuters