Yoshiro Mori, President of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Organising Committee, takes off a protective face mask as he arrives for the first meeting of Tokyo 2020 Games planning task force during the Covid-19 outbreak in Tokyo March 26, 2020. — Reuters pi

TOKYO, March 30 — Tokyo Olympics organising committee President Yoshiro Mori said today that he was expecting a call from International Olympics Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach this week to decide new dates for the Games.

Last week, the IOC decided to delay the Tokyo Games, which had been scheduled to begin in July, due to the coronavirus. — Reuters