42 new covid-19 cases in Singapore today

The new cases bring the tally of Covid-19 cases in Singapore to 844. — Today file pic

SINGAPORE, March 29 — Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH), which earlier today announced the third death from COVID-19 in the republic, has confirmed an additional 42 cases of the disease in the island nation.

The new cases bring the tally to 844.

Of the 42 new cases, the MOH said, 24 are imported cases of people who had a history of travel to Europe, North America, the Middle East, ASEAN and other parts of Asia.

Two of the imported cases are Malaysians, a 69-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman, who have travelled to UK. Both are warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

The other 18 are domestic cases with no recent history of travel abroad. Eight of these cases are linked to previous cases and the other 10, currently unlinked.

“Contact tracing is ongoing,” the ministry said in a statement.

The MOH noted that a new cluster has been identified, with three confirmed cases, linked to The Wedding Brocade at Yishun Industrial Street.

As at noon, the MOH said, 14 more cases of COVID-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, bringing the total to 212.

Of the 423 confirmed cases still in hospital, most are stable or improving while 19 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

As at noon, the MOH had identified 11,779 close contacts, of which 4,178 are currently quarantined and 7,601 have completed their quarantine. — Bernama