Trump attacks Republican lawmaker threatening delay of economic stimulus

CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins attempts to ask a question as US President Donald Trump leads the daily coronavirus response briefing at the White House in Washington, March 26, 2020. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, March 27 — US President Donald Trump today criticised a Republican congressman who is considering tactics to delay a House of Representatives vote on a massive coronavirus stimulus bill, calling Representative Thomas Massie a “third-rate grandstander.”

“He just wants the publicity. He can’t stop it, only delay, which is both dangerous & costly. Workers & small businesses need money now in order to survive.

“WIN BACK HOUSE, but throw Massie out of Republican Party!” he said in a tweet. — Reuters