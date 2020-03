Passengers wear protective masks due to the Covid-19 outbreak, at a train station in Bangkok, Thailand March 23, 2020. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, March 24 — Thailand reported its second coronavirus death today, a heath ministry official said.

The country has confirmed 721 cases of infection.

The ministry will hold a news conference at 10 am local time (0300 GMT) to give more details and update the outbreak situation.

Later today, the cabinet will consider additional measures to help those affected by the outbreak. — Reuters

